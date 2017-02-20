Chrissy Teigen escapes uninjured after hit and run accident
The 31-year-old model wife of singer John Legend was the passenger in the vehicle that was hit at around 7.30pm in Hollywood, according to E! News. Law enforcement sources added to the outlet that an "unnamed suspect was arrested by Hollywood division on misdemeanor hit and run" charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|9 hr
|Skrotbil
|11
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|14 hr
|hey
|38,675
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|20 hr
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC