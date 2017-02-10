Chance The Rapper turns down $10m
The 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' hitmaker has reportedly been inundated with offers from record labels since he won three Grammy Awards - Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album - earlier this month but has turned them all down so far as he wants to remain independent. A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "Every label is still trying to get him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Fri
|Big Goon
|38,681
|Goonsspace
|Fri
|Big Goon
|2
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|Feb 16
|The unknown
|1
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Feb 16
|Confry1
|1
|Can anyone help me?
|Feb 16
|Waweru Njoroge
|1
|Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ...
|Feb 14
|Phil
|2
|Roya2Faces - Paranoia oordeel
|Feb 14
|Skrotbiler
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC