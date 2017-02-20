Canadian Women's Group Calls For Arrest & Boycott Of "Rape Rappers" Big Sean & Eminem
A Canadian women's group, the RINJ Foundation , is calling for a boycott of "rape rappers," namely Big Sean and Eminem. As stated on the organization's boycott page, "the RINJ Foundation strongly urges the boycott of rape rappers and their labels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|3 hr
|Skrotbil
|11
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|8 hr
|hey
|38,675
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|14 hr
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC