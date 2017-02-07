Canadian rapper Drake performing at the O2 Arena in London.

Rapper Aubrey Drake Graham took aim at President Donald Trump during a weekend show in London, saying 'f--- that man' in a profanity-laced tirade. The 30-year-old Canadian hip hop superstar who also portrayed Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation played the British capital's O2 Arena on Sunday night and used the show as a platform to denounce America's divisive new leader.

