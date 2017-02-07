Canadian rapper Drake beats Bowie and...

Canadian rapper Drake beats Bowie and Adele to global recording artist award

Canadian rapper Drake has been named the Global Recording Artist of the Year for 2016, beating the late David Bowie and British singer-songwriter Adele, thanks to his mammoth streaming and sales accomplishments. The musician enjoyed a hugely successful year with his fourth studio album Views, which topped the UK chart as well as many around the world.

