Can Former Pop Prankster Ricky Reed Win the Grammy for Producer of the Year?
This Sunday, Ricky Reed will wake up, put on a tuxedo, maybe stuff a couple airplane-sized bottles of Don Julio in his pockets, and head down to Staples Center to discover whether the Grammys named him Producer of the Year. "It feels a little weird, honestly," Reed says when asked how it feels to be nominated alongside Greg Kurstin , Nineteen85 and Max Martin .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Wed
|Skrotbil
|11
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Tue
|hey
|38,675
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC