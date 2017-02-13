Busta Rhymes dubs President Donald Tr...

Busta Rhymes dubs President Donald Trump 'Agent Orange' as stars get political at Grammys

Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Stars from across the world of music continued the trend of turning award ceremonies political as they expressed views in speech, song and even dress. Rapper Busta Rhymes led the wave as he took aim at US President Donald Trump during his performance with A Tribe Called Quest.

Chicago, IL

