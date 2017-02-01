Bruno Mars in talks for Prince tribute at Grammys
The 'Purple Rain' hitmaker tragically passed away in June 2016 at the age of 57 after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl, and now the 31-year-old musician is reportedly gearing up to perform a tribute to the late star at the upcoming Grammy awards. According to Billboard, the '24K Magic' hitmaker will take to the stage accompanied by members of The Time - who were close to the late music icon - and sources stress to the publication that "the performance has not yet been confirmed" as of the time of writing.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|8 hr
|DARKxBLACK
|38,674
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Wed
|ainthip
|1
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Wed
|paykasa
|10
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|Jan 24
|Time
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
