Bruno Mars in talks for Prince tribute at Grammys

The 'Purple Rain' hitmaker tragically passed away in June 2016 at the age of 57 after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl, and now the 31-year-old musician is reportedly gearing up to perform a tribute to the late star at the upcoming Grammy awards. According to Billboard, the '24K Magic' hitmaker will take to the stage accompanied by members of The Time - who were close to the late music icon - and sources stress to the publication that "the performance has not yet been confirmed" as of the time of writing.

