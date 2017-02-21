Britney Ever After: 5 moments that Justin Timberlake had to hate

Although Britney Spears is still the unconquerable Princess of Pop, there's no doubt that the height of her reign took place in the late '90s and early aughts, especially once she and then-*NYSNC frontman Justin Timberlake debuted as a pop culture power couple in all their matching denim glory at the 2001 American Music Awards. Lifetime's Britney Ever After biopic debuted on Saturday night, and while there was plenty to be seen of Spears' young rise and spectacular, head-shaving fall circa 2007, a lot of the focus of the TV movie was on the starlet's much-fussed romance with Timberlake.

