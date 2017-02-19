'Britney Ever After': 10 Best Fan Reactions To The Epic...

Lifetime premiered its highly anticipated Britney Spears biopic 'Britney Ever After' on Feb. 18, which was chock-full of wild and special moments. Viewers couldn't stop talking about the movie, so we compiled a list of the BEST fan reactions! Check it out! Britney Spears , 35, has been in the spotlight for nearly two decades, having faced her fair share of ups and downs during her time in the public eye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.