British music producer who featured on Kanye West album says he would not back Grammys boycott
A British music producer who featured on Kanye West's Grammy-nominated album says it would be "silly to miss out" on the awards show amid reports the rap superstar will boycott the event. Adnan Khan, known as Menace, helped produce a track on Life Of Pablo, which is nominated for rap album of the year at the ceremony on February 12. TMZ reported that Kanye and fellow music stars Drake and Justin Bieber plan to miss the Grammys despite receiving multiple nominations, claiming the event is no longer relevant.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|22 hr
|ainthip
|1
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Wed
|paykasa
|10
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jan 25
|ArielGrace
|38,673
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|Jan 24
|Time
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
