Beyonce's $27m Formation lawsuit: Did...

Beyonce's $27m Formation lawsuit: Did she steal audio from a dead YouTube star?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Beyonce is reportedly being sued by the family of the late YouTuber Messy Mya for using a sample without permission. The 35-year-old singer is facing legal action over her hit song Formation, which Messy's family claim used samples taken from videos made by the rising YouTube star who was shot dead in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12) 18 hr Skrotbil 11
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 23 hr hey 38,675
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Tue Layla 3
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 3 MBTN 9
A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet Feb 1 ainthip 1
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... Jan 26 Chris 1
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... Jan 26 lolp 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,940 • Total comments across all topics: 278,683,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC