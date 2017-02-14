Beyonce Sued by Dead YouTuber for $20M Over Stolen Samples
Although imitation may be considered by some as the sincerest form of flattery, in the music industry and art world, it's usually considered the basis for a lawsuit. The estate of Messy Mya, a.k.a. Anthony Barre, a YouTube star that was killed in 2010, is suing superstar Beyonce for $20 million due to an alleged theft of samples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ...
|23 hr
|Phil
|2
|Roya2Faces - Paranoia oordeel
|Tue
|Skrotbiler
|4
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Tue
|MBTN
|11
|Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at ...
|Mon
|lol
|1
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Feb 12
|Skrotbil
|12
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Feb 11
|Krystal15
|38,678
|An Essay: Why Justin tops Elvis.
|Feb 10
|Alex
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC