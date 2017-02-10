Beyonce Faces $20M Copyright Suit fro...

Beyonce Faces $20M Copyright Suit from YouTube Star's Estate

4 hrs ago Read more: Chosun Ilbo

The estate of a late New Orleans YouTube star has filed a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit against Beyonce over the use of his voice in her song "Formation." The estate of Anthony Barre, who went by the name Messy Mya on YouTube, claims in the lawsuit filed in New Orleans federal court Monday that Barre's voice is featured in the introduction to "Formation."

