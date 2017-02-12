Beyonce, David Bowie, Justin Timberlake win early Grammys
Beyonce, Bowie, Timberlake win early Grammys Other winners are Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott, Kirk Franklin, 'The Color Purple' for best musical theater album Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2l4UVJh Los Angeles - Beyonce is now a 21-time Grammy winner, picking up an award for best music video, while the late David Bowie won an award for his final album, beating out Prince. Beyonce won for the hit "Formation," but lost best music film to the Ron Howard-directed "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years."
