Beyonce announces on Instagram that she's pregnant with twins
"We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two," said a statement signed "The Carters," Jay Z's real last name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|22 hr
|ainthip
|1
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Wed
|paykasa
|10
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jan 25
|ArielGrace
|38,673
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|Jan 24
|Time
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC