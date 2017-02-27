Beyonce and Jay Z 'to learn genders o...

Beyonce and Jay Z 'to learn genders of twins in March'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter - who revealed earlier this month via Instagram that she is pregnant - was apparently overheard telling guests at a pre-Oscars bash on Saturday night that she and her rap star husband will know the genders of their twins in March. A source told the New York Post newspaper: "She was telling people they'll know the genders of the babies in two weeks."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Sat Bryanheurta123 38,680
manager needed Feb 25 Homicide 1
News TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in... Feb 20 BHM5267 5
Goonsspace Feb 17 Big Goon 2
Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these... Feb 16 The unknown 1
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Feb 16 Confry1 1
Can anyone help me? Feb 16 Waweru Njoroge 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC