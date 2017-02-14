Amber Rose opens up about Val Chmerko...

Amber Rose opens up about Val Chmerkovskiy split

13 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Amber Rose insists her split with Val Chmerkovskiy was mutual and she is not back together with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. The 33-year-old singer was spotted locking lips with her former husband Wiz Khalifa at a Grammys bash over the weekend but insisted that she had not dumped Val for Wiz, and she and the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional are still friends.

