Amber Rose opens up about Val Chmerkovskiy split

Amber Rose insists her split with Val Chmerkovskiy was mutual and she is not back together with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. The 33-year-old singer was spotted locking lips with her former husband Wiz Khalifa at a Grammys bash over the weekend but insisted that she had not dumped Val for Wiz, and she and the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional are still friends.

