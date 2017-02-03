Alessia Cara stuns with amazing Lorde impression on Tonight Show
Cara, who appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, played a round of Wheel of Musical Impressions with the host. Cara impressed with her impressions of Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj but perhaps the greatest impression of them all was of Lorde singing Baa Baa Black Sheep .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frank Ocean slammed as a 'scam artist, fraud an...
|14 min
|JohnInToronto
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Fri
|MBTN
|9
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Thu
|DARKxBLACK
|38,674
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Feb 1
|paykasa
|10
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC