Adele is highest paid Grammy nominee according to Forbes
The 'Hello' hitmaker has been named the highest-paid act to be nominated for a gong at the 59th Grammy Awards, which will be held on Sunday February 12. Adele, 28, raked in $80.5 million last year due to the success of her album '25' - which is nominated for Album of the Year - and her 'Adele Live Tour' which Forbes states earned her $3.8 million per city. Rihanna finished just behind Adele in second place with a $75 million fortune, banked from her generating $1.6 million per tour stop, streams and sales of her album 'Anti' and endorsement deals with companies such as Puma, Samsung and Dior.
