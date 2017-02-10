Adele and David Bowie scoop early Grammy awards
Bowie, who died from cancer in January 2016 at 69, won posthumous awards for best alternative music album, best rock performance and best engineered non-classical album for his last release Blackstar. The awards were announced during a non-televised ceremony ahead of the main show at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.
