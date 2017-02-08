a oeIa m Burning This Thing, I Dona t Care!a : Mariah Carey Explains...
M ariah Carey 's music video for "I Don't" shows the singer burning a wedding dress after calling off her nuptials to ex-fiance James Packer . And while Mimi's latest song describes the intense heartbreak she experienced in her relationship with Packer, she tells Refinery29 that the wedding dress she set ablaze in the visual is not her own.
