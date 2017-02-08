a oeIa m Burning This Thing, I Dona t...

a oeIa m Burning This Thing, I Dona t Care!a : Mariah Carey Explains...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KUIC-FM Vacaville

M ariah Carey 's music video for "I Don't" shows the singer burning a wedding dress after calling off her nuptials to ex-fiance James Packer . And while Mimi's latest song describes the intense heartbreak she experienced in her relationship with Packer, she tells Refinery29 that the wedding dress she set ablaze in the visual is not her own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12) Wed Skrotbil 11
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Tue hey 38,675
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Tue Layla 3
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 3 MBTN 9
A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet Feb 1 ainthip 1
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... Jan 26 Chris 1
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... Jan 26 lolp 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,765 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC