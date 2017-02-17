a Fifty Shades Darkera soundtrack rockets to No. 1
Released on Feb. 10, the compilation features songs by Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift, Sia, and Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj. The album is the first soundtrack to hit the top of the Billboard 200 since the "Suicide Squad" album spent two weeks there at the end of last summer.
