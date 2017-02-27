A Dispatch From Tucson Hip-Hop Fest 2017, Lando Chill, Jaca Zulu, Murs, and More
Spawning from the potent mixture of sperm and eggs deposited during the mid-'90s at Skrappy's , "artists like Big Meridox, Jivin' Scientists, and James Ciphurphace were paving the way before I was even there," says musician/writer/promoter Black One giving props and providing some history about the early days of Tucson's hip-hop scene. Black One performeda' along with more than 100 acts, rappers, b-boys, emcees, DJs, producers, graffiti artists and educatorsa' this past Saturday night as part of the Tucson Hip Hop Festival 2017, a massive and inclusive celebration founded in 2015 by organizer Pike Romero, presented this year by UA's College of Humanities' Africana Studies program and the Rialto Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Bryanheurta123
|38,680
|manager needed
|Feb 25
|Homicide
|1
|TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in...
|Feb 20
|BHM5267
|5
|Goonsspace
|Feb 17
|Big Goon
|2
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|Feb 16
|The unknown
|1
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Feb 16
|Confry1
|1
|Can anyone help me?
|Feb 16
|Waweru Njoroge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC