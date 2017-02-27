A Dispatch From Tucson Hip-Hop Fest 2017, Lando Chill, Jaca Zulu, Murs, and More

Spawning from the potent mixture of sperm and eggs deposited during the mid-'90s at Skrappy's , "artists like Big Meridox, Jivin' Scientists, and James Ciphurphace were paving the way before I was even there," says musician/writer/promoter Black One giving props and providing some history about the early days of Tucson's hip-hop scene. Black One performeda' along with more than 100 acts, rappers, b-boys, emcees, DJs, producers, graffiti artists and educatorsa' this past Saturday night as part of the Tucson Hip Hop Festival 2017, a massive and inclusive celebration founded in 2015 by organizer Pike Romero, presented this year by UA's College of Humanities' Africana Studies program and the Rialto Theatre.

