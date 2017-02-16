A band, many bottles and a boat: Train Sets Sail on fourth annual fan cruise today
Just a few weeks after the release of their new album a girl, a bottle and a boat, the members of Train are boarding an actual boat today, for their fourth annual Sail Across the Sun fan cruise. The cruise, which goes from Tampa to Cozumel, Mexico on the Norwegian Jade, features Train, of course, but also about 20 other musical acts, plus comedian Jim Breuer.
