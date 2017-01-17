Young Thug 'Wyclef Jean' Director on How He Saved His Nightmare Shoot
The music video for Young Thug's song "Wyclef Jean" was released late last night, and has become an instant sensation, getting more than a million views in 24 hours. The clip was co-directed by Ryan Staake, founder of the Brooklyn-based production company Pomp&Clout, and Young Thug himself – though as the video clearly states, the star never quite made it to the set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|1 hr
|Oneal
|349
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|10 hr
|Evolusean
|38,668
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Mon
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC