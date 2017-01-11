Will Smith signs on for role in live action Dumbo reboot
His career has taken a bit of a beating recently, and Will Smith seems willing to try anything to get his career back off the ground. Instead, Smith is in line to play the father of the children who befriend the flying elephant, in Tim Burton's adaptation.
