Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Team With Sundance Pushing Diversity Among Filmmakers
AllHipHop.com News has word that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have teamed up with bosses at the Sundance Institute to help encourage diversity among independent filmmakers and artists. Both Will and Jada have had long careers in the Movie business and this is a theme that's important for them to share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 957jamz.com.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|11 hr
|nice goin
|1
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|18 hr
|Time
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Sun
|Drax112
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jan 22
|DARKxBLACK
|38,671
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 21
|insanity becomes me
|3
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Jan 20
|CZars_R_US
|359
|Traim beat
|Jan 18
|Traim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC