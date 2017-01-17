Why we love to hate McMansions, but still buy them
There's an ongoing gag in the TV show "Arrested Development" about the home of the Bluths, the family around which the screwball comedy revolves. The Bluth patriarch, George, is a real estate developer, and his dysfunctional adult children move into a house he built.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|13 hr
|DARKxBLACK
|38,671
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Sat
|insanity becomes me
|3
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Jan 20
|CZars_R_US
|359
|Traim beat
|Jan 18
|Traim
|1
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|Jan 18
|No Thanks
|3
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC