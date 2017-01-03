What's Next For American Prisons And Criminal Justice Reform?
Five activists, including singer John Legend, debate what's next for criminal justice reform and the role that tech and data can play. Clarence Wardell III , John Legend , DeRay Mckesson , Malika Saada Saar , and Adam Foss work on different aspects of justice reform but align around the role that better data can play in spotting problems and signaling solutions.
