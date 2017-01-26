Watch Ed Balls get kicked in the head...

Watch Ed Balls get kicked in the head by Strictly's Katya Jones

Ed Balls suffered an embarrassing dancefloor bungle on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour when his partner Katya Jones kicked him in the head. The politician who won over viewers with his dodgy moves on BBC ballroom contest Strictly at the end of last year is now prancing his way around the country on an arena tour with some of the programme's other favourites.

