Watch Ed Balls get kicked in the head by Strictly's Katya Jones
Ed Balls suffered an embarrassing dancefloor bungle on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour when his partner Katya Jones kicked him in the head. The politician who won over viewers with his dodgy moves on BBC ballroom contest Strictly at the end of last year is now prancing his way around the country on an arena tour with some of the programme's other favourites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Thu
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Thu
|lolp
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jan 25
|ArielGrace
|38,673
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|Jan 24
|Time
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 21
|insanity becomes me
|3
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Jan 20
|CZars_R_US
|359
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC