Watch DJ Snake's "The Half" Video, Featuring Young Thug, Swizz Beatz & Jeremih
DJ Snake starts the new year strong with a brand new video for his massive collaboration, " The Half ." The visual for the track, which dropped back in September, features cameos from guest artists Swizz Beatz, Jeremih and Young Thug.
