Vice Releases Official Video for 'Steady 1234' ft. Jasmine Thompson & Skizzy Mars
Vice has kicked off 2017 with the official video for his genre-bending single "Steady 1234" featuring Jasmine Thompson & Skizzy Mars. Still climbing, the track currently has over 35 million plays worldwide and is sitting at #17 on the overall Spotify US Chart - thanks to massive playlist support via Today's Top Hits, Teen Party, Mood Booster & more.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|3 hr
|TheOneNonlyRabbit
|38,664
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Jan 6
|Okie
|3
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 5
|kim
|2
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Jan 3
|DARKxBLACK
|86
|Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve...
|Jan 1
|Dude
|1
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
