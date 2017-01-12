Vice Releases Official Video for 'Ste...

Vice Releases Official Video for 'Steady 1234' ft. Jasmine Thompson & Skizzy Mars

Vice has kicked off 2017 with the official video for his genre-bending single "Steady 1234" featuring Jasmine Thompson & Skizzy Mars. Still climbing, the track currently has over 35 million plays worldwide and is sitting at #17 on the overall Spotify US Chart - thanks to massive playlist support via Today's Top Hits, Teen Party, Mood Booster & more.

