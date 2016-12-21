Usher shares naked booty pic of wife ...

Usher shares naked booty pic of wife to 5.6m followers - " and i...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The Burn singer is most likely been subject to a verbal thrashing by his wife Grace Miguel after he uploaded a completely naked snap of her to Instagram. Usher celebrated the new year in the Bahamas with wife Grace, and enjoyed a romantic bath with his missus on the final day of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 5 hr DARKxBLACK 38,653
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... 7 hr He Lucked Out 1
News Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve... 18 hr Dude 1
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... 19 hr titan52 1
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Sat Anonymous 85
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... Dec 26 Nothing Good 13
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Dec 24 Oneal 345
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,737 • Total comments across all topics: 277,528,673

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC