Usher shares naked booty pic of wife to 5.6m followers - " and i...
The Burn singer is most likely been subject to a verbal thrashing by his wife Grace Miguel after he uploaded a completely naked snap of her to Instagram. Usher celebrated the new year in the Bahamas with wife Grace, and enjoyed a romantic bath with his missus on the final day of 2016.
