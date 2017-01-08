'They foiled me': Mariah Carey weighs in on disastrous New Year's Eve performance
On Sunday, the singer posted an audio recording of herself addressing the performance in her "own words" for the first time. The tweet was accompanied by a telling hashtag: #thefoilers.
