The Weeknd Admires Selena Gomez From Afar On Romantic Italy Trip - Stunning Pic
Ooh la la! The Weeknd admired Selena Gomez from afar during their Italy trip, clearly marveling at the masterpiece in front of him. The 'Starboy' singer shared the sweet snap on Jan. 28, making their romance Instagram official! See the cute pic! Selena Gomez , 24, and The Weeknd , 26, couldn't keep their hands off each other at the Uffizi Museum in Florence, Italy on Jan. 27. Now, the "Starboy" crooner has taken things to the next level, by making their romance social media official! He shared a stunning snap via Instagram Live on Jan. 28, admiring his gorgeous new love interest from afar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jan 25
|ArielGrace
|38,673
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|Jan 24
|Time
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 21
|insanity becomes me
|3
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Jan 20
|CZars_R_US
|359
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC