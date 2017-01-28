The Weeknd Admires Selena Gomez From ...

The Weeknd Admires Selena Gomez From Afar On Romantic Italy Trip - Stunning Pic

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Ooh la la! The Weeknd admired Selena Gomez from afar during their Italy trip, clearly marveling at the masterpiece in front of him. The 'Starboy' singer shared the sweet snap on Jan. 28, making their romance Instagram official! See the cute pic! Selena Gomez , 24, and The Weeknd , 26, couldn't keep their hands off each other at the Uffizi Museum in Florence, Italy on Jan. 27. Now, the "Starboy" crooner has taken things to the next level, by making their romance social media official! He shared a stunning snap via Instagram Live on Jan. 28, admiring his gorgeous new love interest from afar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... Jan 26 Chris 1
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... Jan 26 lolp 2
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jan 25 ArielGrace 38,673
News Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam Jan 24 Time 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... Jan 21 insanity becomes me 3
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Jan 20 CZars_R_US 359
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,631 • Total comments across all topics: 278,381,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC