The Schmaltzy, Cinematic Dog Death Reaches Its Logical Endpoint

As a schmaltzy trope of mass-market cinema, the melodramatic dog death is right up there with the terminally ill child or the gratuitous sexual-abuse scene: unnervingly common; generally dismaying; apparently in no danger of going away. For moviegoers who have found themselves, as a result, constitutionally averse to watching a faithful canine expire on camera, there's a list available for consultation at doesthedogdie.com , a Web site that catalogues thousands of movies by a single criterion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Yorker.