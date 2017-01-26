The Schmaltzy, Cinematic Dog Death Re...

The Schmaltzy, Cinematic Dog Death Reaches Its Logical Endpoint

11 hrs ago Read more: The New Yorker

As a schmaltzy trope of mass-market cinema, the melodramatic dog death is right up there with the terminally ill child or the gratuitous sexual-abuse scene: unnervingly common; generally dismaying; apparently in no danger of going away. For moviegoers who have found themselves, as a result, constitutionally averse to watching a faithful canine expire on camera, there's a list available for consultation at doesthedogdie.com , a Web site that catalogues thousands of movies by a single criterion.

Read more at The New Yorker.

Chicago, IL

