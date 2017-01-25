The rise of Archie Green, Cleveland's hip-hop mental health advocate
In 2010, things were getting serious for Archie Green . As a musician under the name SoulKlap, one of his beats was featured in an ad for Converse's Chuck Taylor All Stars .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|4 hr
|Evolusean
|38,672
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Tue
|nice goin
|1
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|Tue
|Time
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 21
|insanity becomes me
|3
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Jan 20
|CZars_R_US
|359
|Traim beat
|Jan 18
|Traim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC