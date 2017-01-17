The Peaky Climbers cycling team from Wantage are training to cycle 700km across the French Pyrenees
A TEAM of cyclists training to cycle 700km across the French Pyrenees in memory of an Oxfordshire schoolgirl have raised A 10,000 in four months. The Peaky Climbers group from Wantage are raising money for charity in memory of Grove teenager Maisie Norton who passed away in October 2015.
