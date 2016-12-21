The Latest: Reports: Turkey detains 8 over nightclub attack
The father of one of the victims of the deadly New Year's attack at a popular Istanbul nightclub has arrived from Belgium to collect his 23-year-old son's body. Waiting outside the Forensic Medicine Institute, Ali Akyil told Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency that they were a Turkish family who loved their country, and so his son, Mehmet Kerim Akyil, had gone to Istanbul for his New Year's vacation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|14 hr
|Dr Wu
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Sun
|DARKxBLACK
|38,653
|Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve...
|Sun
|Dude
|1
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Sun
|titan52
|1
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Dec 31
|Anonymous
|85
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|Dec 26
|Nothing Good
|13
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Dec 24
|Oneal
|345
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC