The Game Shows Respect to 50 Cent & Dr. Dre For Helping Him Start His Career
The Game went to Instagram to share some insight and reflect on his career on the 12th anniversay of the release of the Documentary. In the post he sends a shout out to Dr. Dre and 50 cent for assisting him in getting his career started in the Rap Industry.
