TEASE: The Simpsons are doing an hour-long hip-hop episode

The hour long episode will star RZA, Common, and Snoop Dogg and is called The Great Phatsby. Gee I wonder what that's in reference to Y < The episode will air on January 15th, and also features Michael Key from Key and Peele and Taraji P. Henderson from Empire.

