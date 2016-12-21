Sydney man stabbed dog to death after...

Sydney man stabbed dog to death after it got scared by New Year's Eve fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Man, 26, charged with torture over 'stabbing a dog to death after it became spooked by New Year's Eve fireworks and bit him' A man allegedly stabbed a dog to death after it became spooked by New Year's Eve fireworks and attacked him. The dog was with its owner outside an Airds home in Sydney's west when it became frightened by fireworks shortly after midnight and bit a 26-year-old man at a nearby house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) 16 hr Anonymous 85
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... Dec 26 Nothing Good 13
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Dec 24 Oneal 345
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Dec 24 AllMyYounginsInTh... 38,650
Undergroundrapworld.com Dec 24 undergroundrapwor... 1
ULYSSES - Entendre Dec 22 U_L_Y_SS_E_S 1
News The most important elevator in New York: The To... Dec 19 Le Jimbo 12
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,227 • Total comments across all topics: 277,505,924

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC