Sydney man stabbed dog to death after it got scared by New Year's Eve fireworks
Man, 26, charged with torture over 'stabbing a dog to death after it became spooked by New Year's Eve fireworks and bit him' A man allegedly stabbed a dog to death after it became spooked by New Year's Eve fireworks and attacked him. The dog was with its owner outside an Airds home in Sydney's west when it became frightened by fireworks shortly after midnight and bit a 26-year-old man at a nearby house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|16 hr
|Anonymous
|85
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|Dec 26
|Nothing Good
|13
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Dec 24
|Oneal
|345
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Dec 24
|AllMyYounginsInTh...
|38,650
|Undergroundrapworld.com
|Dec 24
|undergroundrapwor...
|1
|ULYSSES - Entendre
|Dec 22
|U_L_Y_SS_E_S
|1
|The most important elevator in New York: The To...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC