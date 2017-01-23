Sprint Acquires 33 Percent Of TIDAL, Jay Z's Music Streaming Service
The media conglomerates launched a partnership which allows Sprint's "45 million customers unlimited access to exclusive artist content not available anywhere else," according to Sprint's press release. As part of the deal Sprint acquired 33 percent of TIDAL which offers Sprint's CEO, Marcelo Claure , a seat on TIDAL's board of directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|1 hr
|nice goin
|1
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|7 hr
|Time
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Sun
|Drax112
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Sun
|DARKxBLACK
|38,671
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 21
|insanity becomes me
|3
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Jan 20
|CZars_R_US
|359
|Traim beat
|Jan 18
|Traim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC