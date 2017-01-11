Soulja Boy and Chris Brown to fight in Dubai?
The 26-year-old rapper and the 'Loyal' hitmaker - who are embroiled in a bitter feud and have exchanged blows on social media - were originally meant to settle their differences in the ring in Las Vegas, but are now looking at relocating to the Middle East over concerns the pair wouldn't pass the strict guidelines put in place before the boxing commission gives them the okay to be able to fight. Regardless of where the fight takes place, the feuding stars are set to show the battle - which has yet to be given a firm date, though it is expected to take place in March - on Pay-Per-View television, which according to the New York Post newspaper, could see them rake in millions from across the globe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|23 hr
|Evolusean
|38,663
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Jan 6
|Okie
|3
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 5
|kim
|2
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Jan 3
|DARKxBLACK
|86
|Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve...
|Jan 1
|Dude
|1
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC