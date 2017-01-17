Some fans not buying country star Garth Brooksa reason for not playing inauguration
Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band navigated "The River" 35th anniversary, Beyonce soared in her Formation world tour. Here's the top-grossing tours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|1 hr
|Oneal
|349
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|10 hr
|Evolusean
|38,668
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Mon
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC