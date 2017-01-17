Solange's Performance At The Busboys And Poets 'Peace Ball' Was The...
Black excellence was at an all-time high during Busboys and Poets 'Peace Ball,' held at the National Museum of African American History and Culture the night before Donald Trump's inauguration. On the eve of the 45th Presidential Inauguration, popular D.C. restaurant and safe space Busboys and Poets held the highly-anticipated ' Peace Ball: Voices of Hope and Resistance ' in an effort to counter the dark cloud of uncertainty and intolerance that is sure to come from a Donald Trump presidency.
