Simone Biles, Margot Robbie, Twenty One Pilots top a under 30a list

Charlie Puth and Twenty One Pilots have landed on Forbes ' new 30 Under 30 list of top young American innovators. Teenagers Daya, Desiigner and Lil Yachty also make the Class of 2017 countdown, which was released on Tuesday, alongside R&B star Justine Skye, and Alessia Cara.

