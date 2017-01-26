Selena Gomez follows The Weeknd on In...

Selena Gomez follows The Weeknd on Instagram

The 'Hands To Myself' hitmaker has been reportedly romancing the 'Starboy' rapper - real name Abel Tesfaye - since the pair were spotted locking lips earlier this month, and she has proved things are heating up between them by clicking the follow button on his profile on the photo-sharing app, as she only follows 256 people. A source said: "He really likes her.

