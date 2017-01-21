Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera, Madonna and more speak out against Trump at Washington march
While Donald Trump's inauguration was distinctly lacking in the celebrity department, the opposite has proven true at the Women's March on Washington. Celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Judd, Madonna, Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, Michael Moore and Janelle Monae stirred the half-a-million-strong crowd with impassioned speeches and performances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|14 hr
|DARKxBLACK
|38,670
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|14 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|15 hr
|insanity becomes me
|3
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Fri
|CZars_R_US
|359
|Traim beat
|Jan 18
|Traim
|1
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|Jan 18
|No Thanks
|3
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC